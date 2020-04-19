Block Me If You Don’t Like Seeing Me in Bikini – Efia Odo fires

Efia Odo has urged netizens to block her if they don’t like seeing her in bikini.

The Founder of Odo Nti Foundation made this pronouncement after a Twitter user asked why she didn’t dress lewdly when she made visited the National Chief Imam.

The actress in her reply stated that “If you don’t like seeing me in a bikini then block me!! No one is begging any of you to follow me!”

Her reply came after the particular tweet generated argument among some users on her wall.

She added that some of these people are just ignorant of what is happening.

Read her full tweet below:

And what’s the difference between people who are at the beach being seen by hundreds of people. Some of y’all are ignorant and dumb as fvck. If you don’t like seeing me in a bikini then block me!! No one is begging any of you to follow me! Yall sucking d!ck and talking shit

Efia Odo donated to the Muslim community through the National Chief Imam, ahead of the 2020 Ramadan period.

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com