Rawlings’ Mother Victoria Agbotui Dies at 101

Mother of ex-president Jerry John Rawlings, Madam Victoria Agbotui has died at the age of 101.

She was confirmed dead in the morning of Wednesday, September 24, 2020 in Accra.

The death of Madam Victoria Agbotui comes just two (2) weeks after she marked her 101st birthday.

Her last birthday was graced by her son and daughter-in-law Mr. Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings.

Sources available to PlugTimes.com say Madam Agbotui has not been well for sometime now.

Born in 1919, Madam Victoria Agbotui came into the limelight following her son’s ascension to power in 1979.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

