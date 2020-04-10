I make $700 Million a Year – Keche Andrew’s wife Joana Gyan reveals

Joana Gyan, the wife of Andrew (of Keche fame) says she makes, at least a whopping $700 million a year.

This, she says, is from her company Golden Empire Legacy Limited (GELL), a company that source gold from local miners, and export globally.

The business titan made this known in an exclusive interview with Delay on ‘The Delay Show’.

According to Mrs. Gyan, she registered the company in 2016, and started it with a seed money of $200,000. With as relatively meager amount of GH¢7,000 from her previous business, she received the seed money from some foreign investors; with Stanbic Bank also helping her with $160,000.

She noted that her net worth has been increasing, each year.

When asked about her net worth at the moment, she mentioned that she makes about $700 million every year and $65,000 every month.

Golden Empire Legacy is a licensed small and large scale miner, and holds the license to export the precious mineral.

She ventured into music because of business ideas she had from Keche.

Joana Gyan‘s company Golden Empire Legacy boasts of GEM Multimedia Ghana, Colossus Minerals Ltd, The GEM Rhythms, GELL Farms, GELL Petroleum, GELL Real Estate, and many others.

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com