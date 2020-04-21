Kennedy Agyapong alleges Obinim is Cheating on Wife with Benedicta Gafah

Obinim chops Benedicta Gafah – Kennedy Agyapong alleges

Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has hit at Angel Obinim ones again, alleging that actress Benedicta Gafah is one of the girls the pastor has slept with.

He made this known in the part 3 of “The Rise and Fall of Bishop Daniel Obinim” series, which aired on NET 2 TV on Monday night.

The TV host was named among some twelve (12) young women who the Founder of International God’s Way Church has ‘chopped’.

Among the names include Adwoa Airport, Eunice, Abrafi, Perpetual, Edna, Ivy, and Priscilla.

According to him, there is one Kwame Otoo who stands in front of the house and informs anyone who tries to come in there that he is having a meeting with junior pastors.

The lawmaker asked Obinim’s wife Florence Obinim to go for DNA test among all these women and see what comes out.

In 2017, the actress noted that she is not dating the prophet after a question was posed at her.

He also warned Agradaa to keep quiet else she will name the number of people she has killed.

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com