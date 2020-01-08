News

LIVE! NSMQ 2020 1/8th: T.I Amass, Kumasi vs Navrongo SHS vs T.I Amass, Potsin

PlugTimes.com September 30, 2020
LIVE NSMQ 2020 18th T I Amass Kumasi vs Navrongo SHS vs T I Amass Potsin

You are watching the NSMQ 2020 one-eighth contest among T.I Amass, Kumasi vs Navrongo SHS vs T.I Amass Potsin.

The live broadcast of this National Science and Maths Quiz contest is coming your way from the R. S. Amegashie auditorium of the University of Ghana, Legon.

Watch the live contest below:

