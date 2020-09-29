Entertainment

Yaa Jackson Tapes Nipple, Shows Cleavage in New Video

PlugTimes.com September 29, 2020
Yaa Jackson nipple breast collapse birthday bio music, video

Yaa Jackson has shown her nipples and cleavage in the latest video that she has shared.

Real name Konadu Jackson, she the see-through dress she dons in the video lays the area around her cleavage open.

As a result, this leaves the minute breast bare, for old Adam to feed on.

The ‘Ginger‘ crooner also tapes the nipples of her b0obs.

Yaa Jackson

Check Yaa Jackson show her nipples out:

Yaa Jackson remains one of the few Ghanaian female entertainers who are not afraid of revealing sensitive parts of their body.

She has shown this in a number of his official photos, as well as trending videos.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

