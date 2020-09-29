Yaa Jackson Tapes Nipple, Shows Cleavage in New Video

Yaa Jackson has shown her nipples and cleavage in the latest video that she has shared.

Real name Konadu Jackson, she the see-through dress she dons in the video lays the area around her cleavage open.

As a result, this leaves the minute breast bare, for old Adam to feed on.

The ‘Ginger‘ crooner also tapes the nipples of her b0obs.

Check Yaa Jackson show her nipples out:

Yaa Jackson remains one of the few Ghanaian female entertainers who are not afraid of revealing sensitive parts of their body.

She has shown this in a number of his official photos, as well as trending videos.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories youa want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or yawsarpongplug@gmail.com.

Comments

comments