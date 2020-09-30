DOWNLOAD: Flowking Stone – Best Rapper Africa (BRA) Album

Flowking Stone drops ‘Best Rapper Africa’ (BRA), a new album which is mainly rap, of course.

The ‘Best Rapper Africa’ (BRA) album is made up of fourteen (14) songs, including a bonus track he titled ‘Sex‘.

The songs include ‘Story of My Life’, ‘Taking Over, ‘Bye Bye’, ‘Oseikrom Anthem’ and ‘No Snakes’.

Others include ‘Spoiling Everywhere’, ‘Barima Ne Hwan’, ‘Best Rapper Africa’, ‘Ogyegye Me’, ‘Out Here’, ‘Hands Up’, and ‘Oseikrom Geng’.

Flowking Stone featured the likes of Kunta Kinte, Ypee, Strongman, LJ, and Adina on this masterpiece.

Download / stream ‘Best Rapper Africa’ album by Flowking Stone below:

