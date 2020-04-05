Princess Shyngle loses her Unborn Baby

Princess Shyngle confirms Death of Unborn Baby

US-based Gambian actress Princess Shyngle has revealed her unborn child has died.

This comes days after the ‘5 Brides’ actress revealed that she is pregnant for her boyfriend Frederic Badji, who is currently serving a jail term.

She made this known in the 4th episode of her ‘Discovering Princess Shyngle’ series.

The social media influencer noted that she this is by far the most painful moment of her life.

She stated that she woke up and saw blood, all on her bed, and she “knew instantly what happened.”

With the hope in resurrection, she acknowledged that she “still believe in God.”

“I know everything happens for a reason. Inasmuch as the devil wants me to be angry with God right now, I’m not going to be, because I know everything happens for a reason,” she added.

“I lost my baby; its painful. My heart is hurt,” she emotionally voiced out.

The ‘Nasty Impulse’ actress also mentioned the most painful thing is to lose your child whether its in your tummy or conceived.

She spoke to her father Mr. Winston Shyngle who encouraged her, to stay focus, and let bygones be bygones.

Princess Shyngle is currently in the States where she is working on her custom-made waist trainers and corsets.

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com