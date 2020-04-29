Rev Obofour killed actor Wayoosi’s Mother after Car Gift — Demon Breaker reveals

Demon Breaker has alleged that Rev. Obofour caused the death of actor Wayoosi’s mother.

According to the former junior pastor of Obofour, it came after the latter gifted the Ghanaian actor a car.

This damning revelation about Rev. Obofour was made on Accra-based NET 2 TV.

Demon Breaker revealed that this was realised when family of the actor went to seek the spiritual detail of the unexpected death.

The car was given to the actor in September 2018 during the birthday celebration of Ciara ‘Obofowaa’ Antwi.

He advised people to be careful of gifts they receive from some of these pastors, as some members are sometimes used as sacrifice.

Demon Breaker has been revealing the dark secrets of some fake Ghanaian pastors on NET 2 TV this week.



Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com