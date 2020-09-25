VIDEO PREMIERE: Shatta Wale – Bad Man starring Efia Odo

Shatta Wale drops the official music video to ‘Bad Man’, a visual which stars Ghanaian actress and socialite Efia Odo.

The video which was set in deluxe condition was co-directed by PKMI and Efia Odo.

Enjoy the visuals to ‘Bad Man’ by Shatta Wale below:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories youa want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or yawsarpongplug@gmail.com.

Comments

comments