Wendy Shay reveals She is Engaged

Wendy Shay has expressed her fondness to one of the key elements in her life.

The Ghanaian singer made this known in an exclusive interview with Quophi Okyeame on Accra-based Angel 102.9 FM.

According to the Rufftown Records act, her music career comes first in matters of relationship.

Wendy Shay, now 24-years, also revealed that she has not gotten to the level she wants to get to in music.

As a result, attaining that status will inform her decision to finally settle and marry.

The ‘Haters In Tears’ hitmaker added that she will only date someone she is ready to walk down the aisle with.

Wendy Shay however, stated that she is currently engaged to her music.

Since she was introduced to the music industry in 2018, Wendy Shay has carved an enviable niche for her brand.

In this relatively short period, she has won a number of awards including the ‘Discovery of the Year’ at the VGMA 2019.

She has also released hits upon hits, and boasts of an album titled ‘Shay On You’.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories youa want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or yawsarpongplug@gmail.com.

Comments

comments