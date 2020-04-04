Entertainment

Top 60 Songs Produced by Zapp Mallet | Check List

PlugTimes.com April 4, 2020
Zapp Mallet
Ghanaian music producer Zapp Mallet

Zapp Zamlet’s Top 60 Hit Songs

Zapp Mallet has been one of the major pillars in Ghana’s music industry, thanks to the songs he has produced, over the years.

With the interestingly new ‘Behind The Hits’ series ongoing, among Ghanaian music producers on Instagram, the works of the revered Ghanaian music producer has been called into play.

He is noted for producing a number of records for the likes of Reggie Rockstone, Lord Kenya, Rex Omar, Akyeame, Sass Squad, and Tagoe Sister.

The platinum producer has created a number of hit songs, since the 1980s. A few of these records have been listed, for the purpose of public education.

Zapp Mallet‘s Top 60 Songs produced have been compiled by journalist Kwame Dadzie, with support from some key personalities in the industry.

Check the list out:

  1. Agoo – Reggie Rockstone
  2. Tsooboi – Reggie Rockstone
  3. Nightlife in Accra – Reggie Rockstone
  4. Visa – Reggie Rockstone
  5. Keep Ya Eyes on the Road – Rockstone
  6. If You Don’t Want Me – Reggie Rockstone
  7. Mensesa – Reggie Rockstone
  8. Big Dreams – Wutah
  9. Obotantim – Francis Agyei
  10. Sanbra – Root Eye
  11. Abrewa Nana ft Samini – Esisi Meso
  12. Wo Din – Praye
  13. Kɔkɔɔkɔ – Daasebre Gyamena
  14. Medo – Lord Kenya
  15. Yɛ W’adwen Yie – Lord Kenya
  16. Driver Susukɔ – Lord Kanya
  17. Sika Baa – Lord Kenya
  18. Nwom No – Lord Kenya
  19. Fameko – Lord Kenya
  20. Chap with the Rap – Lord Kenya
  21. Sika Mpo Mfa Neho – Lord Kenya
  22. Slip Music All-Stars – Afehyia Pa
  23. TH4 Kwages – Taxi Driver
  24. TH4 Kwages – Sɛ Maa Metea
  25. Nananom – Panin Na Obi Nnyɛɛ Bi Da,
  26. Nananom – Asɛm Sɛbɛ
  27. Nsatea nyinaa nnyɛ pɛ – Nananom
  28. Sass Squad – Obaa Serwaa
  29. Daasebre Gyamena – Ntoro
  30. Akon – Ghetto (remake)
  31. Police Abaa – Nsia Piesie
  32. Mesan Aba – Akyeame
  33. Brebre – Akyeame
  34. Bra Yɛntena – Akyeame
  35. Asa Abaso – Akyeame
  36. Atia Donko – Nana Quame
  37. Burning Desire – Wutah
  38. Ngozi – Micheal Dwamena
  39. Wobre Na Wenya – Adane Best
  40. Fa W’akoma Me – Rex Omar
  41. Daniel in the Lion’s Den – Felix Bell
  42. Akokora Tipa – Yoggi Doggi
  43. Obrafour – Okukuseku
  44. Akyeame ft Root Eye – Brɛbrɛ Obaahema
  45. Agya Bomofoɔ ft. Charlie Pee & Shy – Medahɔ M’awo
  46. Me Dɔ Mu Eduru – Tommy Wiredu
  47. Yaa Maame – Joe Frazier
  48. When Peace Like a River – Black Heritage
  49. Chooboi – Naana and Dan
  50. Asew Konofuor – Nana Quame
  51. Kofi B – Mmɔbrɔwa
  52. Kotosa – Rex Omar
  53. Wasei M’adwen – Sass Squad
  54. Macha Macha – Helena Rhabbles
  55. Okamafo Nyame – Helena Rhabbles
  56. Yedi Nkunim – Tagoe Sisters
  57. Mebo Wo Din Daa – Daughters of Glorious Jesus
  58. Mmrane – Suzzy & Matt
  59. Tsooboi – Suzzy & Matt
  60. Yehowa – Suzzy & Matt
  61. Eno Abena – Nana Quame ft. Obrafour

Days ago, Zapp Mallet asked young persons in the music industry to put respect on his name.

This statement came after he was compared to other Ghanaian music producers on the ‘Behind The Hits’ craze, being spearheaded by celebrated rapper Sarkodie.

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com
List Compiled by: Kwame Dadzie

