Top 60 Songs Produced by Zapp Mallet | Check List

Zapp Zamlet’s Top 60 Hit Songs

Zapp Mallet has been one of the major pillars in Ghana’s music industry, thanks to the songs he has produced, over the years.

With the interestingly new ‘Behind The Hits’ series ongoing, among Ghanaian music producers on Instagram, the works of the revered Ghanaian music producer has been called into play.

He is noted for producing a number of records for the likes of Reggie Rockstone, Lord Kenya, Rex Omar, Akyeame, Sass Squad, and Tagoe Sister.

The platinum producer has created a number of hit songs, since the 1980s. A few of these records have been listed, for the purpose of public education.

Zapp Mallet‘s Top 60 Songs produced have been compiled by journalist Kwame Dadzie, with support from some key personalities in the industry.

Check the list out:

Agoo – Reggie Rockstone Tsooboi – Reggie Rockstone Nightlife in Accra – Reggie Rockstone Visa – Reggie Rockstone Keep Ya Eyes on the Road – Rockstone If You Don’t Want Me – Reggie Rockstone Mensesa – Reggie Rockstone Big Dreams – Wutah Obotantim – Francis Agyei Sanbra – Root Eye Abrewa Nana ft Samini – Esisi Meso Wo Din – Praye Kɔkɔɔkɔ – Daasebre Gyamena Medo – Lord Kenya Yɛ W’adwen Yie – Lord Kenya Driver Susukɔ – Lord Kanya Sika Baa – Lord Kenya Nwom No – Lord Kenya Fameko – Lord Kenya Chap with the Rap – Lord Kenya Sika Mpo Mfa Neho – Lord Kenya Slip Music All-Stars – Afehyia Pa TH4 Kwages – Taxi Driver TH4 Kwages – Sɛ Maa Metea Nananom – Panin Na Obi Nnyɛɛ Bi Da, Nananom – Asɛm Sɛbɛ Nsatea nyinaa nnyɛ pɛ – Nananom Sass Squad – Obaa Serwaa Daasebre Gyamena – Ntoro Akon – Ghetto (remake) Police Abaa – Nsia Piesie Mesan Aba – Akyeame Brebre – Akyeame Bra Yɛntena – Akyeame Asa Abaso – Akyeame Atia Donko – Nana Quame Burning Desire – Wutah Ngozi – Micheal Dwamena Wobre Na Wenya – Adane Best Fa W’akoma Me – Rex Omar Daniel in the Lion’s Den – Felix Bell Akokora Tipa – Yoggi Doggi Obrafour – Okukuseku Akyeame ft Root Eye – Brɛbrɛ Obaahema Agya Bomofoɔ ft. Charlie Pee & Shy – Medahɔ M’awo Me Dɔ Mu Eduru – Tommy Wiredu Yaa Maame – Joe Frazier When Peace Like a River – Black Heritage Chooboi – Naana and Dan Asew Konofuor – Nana Quame Kofi B – Mmɔbrɔwa Kotosa – Rex Omar Wasei M’adwen – Sass Squad Macha Macha – Helena Rhabbles Okamafo Nyame – Helena Rhabbles Yedi Nkunim – Tagoe Sisters Mebo Wo Din Daa – Daughters of Glorious Jesus Mmrane – Suzzy & Matt Tsooboi – Suzzy & Matt Yehowa – Suzzy & Matt Eno Abena – Nana Quame ft. Obrafour

Days ago, Zapp Mallet asked young persons in the music industry to put respect on his name.

This statement came after he was compared to other Ghanaian music producers on the ‘Behind The Hits’ craze, being spearheaded by celebrated rapper Sarkodie.

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com

List Compiled by: Kwame Dadzie