CARES Act Webinar: How The $2 Trillion Stimulus Impacts Creators

WHO: Congresswoman Linda T. Sánchez (D-Calif.) and experts from the Recording Academy® and Greenberg Traurig law firm.

WHAT: The only music-specific webinar discussing the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) as it pertains to the music community. The Act contains a number of key protections and provisions that can help music creators. Recording Academy Chief Industry, Government & Member Relations Officer Daryl P. Friedman will moderate a webinar with experts from the Greenberg Traurig law firm, Kelly Bunting and Monica Schulteis, to discuss the impact of the CARES Act on the music community. Academy Chair and Interim President/CEO Harvey Mason jr. will also address the music community.

Special guest Congresswoman Linda T. Sánchez (D-Calif.) will also join to give an update from Capitol Hill.

Members of the music industry may submit questions in advance here.

WHEN: Monday, April 6, 2020

3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT

WHERE: Facebook Live on the Recording Academy Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/RecordingAcademy/

To RSVP, click “attending” on the webinar Facebook event page to be notified before it starts.