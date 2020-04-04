I’m your Huge Fan – Tonto Dikeh to Akuapem Poloo

Tonto Dikeh and Akuapem Poloo

Lively Ghanaian actress Akuapem Poloo continues to win the heart of other celebrities on the continent, and across the globe.

American rapper Cardi B is one notable person, in this regard.

The latest celebrity to open up about being a fan of the entrepreneur is Nollywood’s revered actress Tonto Dikeh.

According to the multiple award-winning actress, she is a huge fan of the Ghanaian brand influencer.

The “Celebrity Marriage” actress made this known after Akuapem Poloo disclosed that she will be joining the Tonto Dikeh Foundation and Schwar Multimedia on their Raw Food Bank Drive project for 5,000 Ghanaian; which begins on Friday, April 10, 2020.

“Awww thanks a lot.. Btw I’m a huge fan,” Tonto Dikeh commented on a post shared by Akuapem Poloo.

Real name Rosemond Alade Brown, she revealed that she never knew Tonto Dikeh knows about her.

“I never knew you even know about me 🙈🙈but since day one I hit on social media beautiful sis @tontolet you were the first celebrity I started following ooo haha NIGERIA 🇳🇬 LOVE IS STRONG AND DEEP🔥🔥,” she acknowledged.

Akuapem Poloo has a naturally cordial character and has in recent past earned her much love from people.

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com