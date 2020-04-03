SM Faith Concert: Not Your Usual Live Performance – SEE SETUP!

SM Faith Concert Setup

All is set for the SM Faith Concert, the much talked-bout live performance of ‘Dancehall King’ Shatta Wale, amidst COVID-19 outbreak.

What many thought as a miniature concert turns out to be out of the ordinary one, although, there will be no live audience at the venue, when its staged.

A stage truss system is being mounted over the pool, inside his East Legon ‘ship’ mansion, ahead of the concert on Saturday, April 4, 2020.

There are, of course, wide space sound set, light, smoke, and many other logistics being set up, to make the concert worthy one.

The “SM Faith Concert” will be streamed across the multiple award-winning musician’s social media pages, including Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

Check the setup out!







Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com