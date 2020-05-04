ALLEGED! Ignatius of Date Rush not Single?

Ignatius Baidoo, a young man who appeared on TV3’s Date Rush pulled the biggest surprise on the matchmaking show, aired on Sunday, May 3, 2020.

Affectionately called Mick More, or Strawberry (PlugTimes.com understands), he had seven (7) rushes turned on after his final video was played.

Ignatius, who was supposed to choose one of the ladies, however, turned off their lights.

Quizzed why he did that, he told host Nii Kpakpo Thompson he didn’t get someone who is real on the show, since he looks beyond the future in relationship.

He suddenly became the talk of town (across social media platforms) as netizens started to dig information about him.

From bits of information gathered, it is alleged that Ignatius’ wedding ceremony was scheduled for the weekend of April 19, 2020, however, it proved futile, as a result of the COVID-19 restrictions by the government of Ghana.

According to reports, his family has revealed that his girlfriend is couldn’t make it to Ghana from the USA, as a result of border closure.

Ignatius is set to appear on the Date Rush Social Media Hangout tomorrow [Tuesday], May 5, 2020 at 2pm on TV3.

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com