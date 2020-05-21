Angel Obinim still in Police Custody after Failing to meet Bail Requirements

Angel Obinim is rooted to the spot in Police custody following his failure to meet all bail requirements.

After the CID arrested the Founder of International God’s Way Church (IGWC), on Tuesday, he was charged with the offences of publication of false news, and forgery of document.

His case was eventually heard by the Magistrate court.

He was granted a GH¢100,000.00 bail with three (3) sureties, one person to be justified, and to re-appear before court.

PlugTimes.com understands he has not been able to justify the sureties in full.

Bishop Daniel Obinim was arrested on Tuesday, May 20, 2020 amidst reports about illness.

