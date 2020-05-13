AY Poyoo storms Adom TV with Live Goat

AY Poyoo on Adom TV

AY Poyoo has got the internet buzzing once more after storming Accra-based Adom TV with a live goat.

The musician who tags himself as the “Face of GH Rap” was on ‘Ahosepe’, a segment hosted by Sister Sandy on the ‘Badwam’ morning show.

The ‘Manifesto’ rapper took along the live goat during the live show.

He performed one of his freestyles to the amazement of viewers.

AY Poyoo has done a couple of freestyles including ‘Dw3′, ‘Borga Borga’ and ‘Goat (Aponkye).

Check him out:

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com