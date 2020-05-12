BEEF! Did Efia Odo just Shut Feli Nuna Up?

Efia Odo on BEEF among Female Acts

Efia Odo has jabbed Feli Nuna, perhaps, considering the latter’s comment about the beef among Sista Afia, Eno Barony, and Freda Rhymz.

Feli Nuna, who, has not been a target throughout this beef tweeted that these beefing female musicians are not her level and they even fear her.

However, in a subtle jab by Efia Odo, communicated via a tweet, she calls out the ‘Azaa’ crooner to stay off.

According to her, this is because she has no fans who will protect and defend her during the period.

“Stay out of it sis, you got no fans to protect and defend you,” she tweeted.

A Twitter user also mentioned Feli Nuna, telling her to come for her message.

In a reply to Efia Odo‘s comment, she said: “Twitter is an app.. Some apps are free. Everybody can download and talk their mind.”

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com