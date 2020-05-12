Eno Barony, Sista Afia, Freda Rhymz not my Level — Feli Nuna wades into Beef

Ghanaian Music on Ongoing Beef

Feli Nuna has reacted to the beef among Eno Barony, Sista Afia, and Freda Rhymz.

Although the ‘Azumah’ crooner has not been mentioned in any of the songs released by these begrudging acts, she’s had to find herself in there.

According to the Ghanaian musician, these ladies are not at the same level with her.

She also added that they are even afraid of her.

Feli Nuna tweeted: “What can they say about Me? NOTHING. Dem de fear saf. Plus this beef be agbogbloshie market beef Rolling on the floor laughing.. You can only use it for palmnut soup. I want beef from maxmart. At least that one you can use for steak. These girls never on my level. I’m not ready to stoop low.”



It is not clear whether she has also prepared a diss song targeted at any of them,

However, her comment that “I’m not ready to stoop low” may be taken as is.

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com