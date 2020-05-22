Entertainment

Davido fans Beef with Burna Boy ‘GOAT’ Post

PlugTimes.com May 22, 2020
Burna Boy Davido

Davido – Burna Boy Beef

Davido could be fanning a beef with Burna Boy, if his latest post is anything to go by.

The OBO in a latest post has stated that he, together with Wizkid are the two (2) greatest acts of all time.

The content of Davido‘s post, obviously his opinion, has the tendency to trigger a reply from Burna Boy

In recent past, there has been some sort of friction between the two (2) Nigerian musicians, at least, fans have been made to understand.

He tweeted: “The 2 greatest of all time! No 🧢.”

Meanwhile, Wizkid has noted reacted to this post from Davido.

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com

Comments

comments

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World
Back to top button
Close