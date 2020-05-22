Davido fans Beef with Burna Boy ‘GOAT’ Post

Davido – Burna Boy Beef

Davido could be fanning a beef with Burna Boy, if his latest post is anything to go by.

The OBO in a latest post has stated that he, together with Wizkid are the two (2) greatest acts of all time.

The content of Davido‘s post, obviously his opinion, has the tendency to trigger a reply from Burna Boy.

In recent past, there has been some sort of friction between the two (2) Nigerian musicians, at least, fans have been made to understand.

He tweeted: “The 2 greatest of all time! No 🧢.”

Meanwhile, Wizkid has noted reacted to this post from Davido.

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com