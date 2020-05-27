Death is Knocking at My Door – Young Man puzzles over Suicide

A young Nigerian man has stated that he wants to take his life, after all efforts to survive proved futile.

The user who uses the Twitter handle @EmmilyEmmanuel made this known in a tweet.

According to him, death is knocking at his door. He has openly asked everyone to inform his mother that he loves her but he couldn’t push further in life.

He tweeted:

Death is knocking at my door. I will miss everyone and everything here😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 Twitter has been fun to me since I joined. I didn’t have the courage to push through is last year. But I do now. If you are seeing this. Tell my Mama I Love her but I couldn’t push again🙌

Despite this, there has been a number of messages that seeks to prevent him from committing, probably, suicide.

Emmanuel‘s profile reads that he is a Data Analyst, Cyber Security Expert and Graphic Designer.

Emma, suicide is not the option, keep pushing in life bro!

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com