I Started Smoking Wee at Age 6 — King Ayisoba

King Ayisoba is one of the few Ghanaian entertainers who have opened up about smoking wee.

According to the traditional musician, he started smoking the plant also known as ganja at a very early stage of his life.

King Ayisoba says he started smoking it when he was 6 years old.

He made this known in an exclusive interview with blogger Zionfelix.

The “Don’t Do The Bad Thing” crooner has revealed that he cannot stop the act of smoking wee.

Watch the full interview below:



Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

