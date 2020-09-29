Shatta Wale’s ex-Girlfriend Michy Mounts Pressure with her Racy Dress

Michy, Shatta Wale’s ex-girlfriend has caused a stir with her latest racy dress.

The baby mama of Shatta Wale, real name Michelle Diamond Gbagonah the dress she dons reveals the area around her thighs.

In photos sighted, Michy is seen hanging out with her lovely son Shatta Majesty.

The photos are from their getaway on the Adomi Bridge, which crosses the Volta River in Atimpoku.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

