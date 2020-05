Eno Barony ‘Argument Done’ Song

Eno Barony has replied Sista Afia with a diss song titled ‘Argument Done’.

The Ghanaian femcee goes in real hard on the ‘Jeje’ hitmaker days after she released ‘U Got Nerves’.

In the song, Eno Barony who feels the verses in Sista Afia‘s diss song to her was written by rapper Medikal, hits hard at him too.

Check it out:

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com