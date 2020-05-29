I Will Graduate as a Medical Doctor Soon – singer Philipa Baafi reveals

Philipa Baafi has divulged that she will soon graduate from the university as a medical doctor.

The Ghanaian gospel musician who has been off the music seen for some some time says she had to follow her ambition to be in the profession.

She made this pronouncement in an interview with GBC Radio Central.

In recent past, stories about marriage and childbirth has cropped up, as what has kept her at bay.

However, she has stated that all those reports are false.

“It is not true that marriage and childbirth made me leave the music scene. I went back to school to continue my ambition to become a Medical Doctor,” she said.

“Already I have a foundation that helps to supply free medicine to the sick, needy and poor in society so I have that passion and burning desire of becoming a medical doctor. At a point I thought of going back to pursue that childhood dream in order to assist mankind,” she reiterated.

Philipa Baafi is currently back preparing to release her 10th studio album.

She is currently promoting her new single ‘It Is Well’ — a masterpiece to inspire people in this COVID-19 period.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

