GMB 2020: Maali and Adjoa Evicted

Maali and Adjoa, representing Upper West and Western North Regions respectively, have been evicted from the Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB 2020).

The two (2) were booted out on Sunday, August 30, 2020 during the Africa night edition of the prestigious beauty pageant.

Maali‘s eviction follows successive exhibition of stellar performances in previous weeks that earned her both the ‘Star Performer’ and ‘Most Innovative Performer’ on different nights.

The two evictees faced stiff competition from other contestants of the beauty pageants.

Maali represented Ethiopia and explored some wonders of the East African country.

Adjoa also enlightened the audience on the East African country of Kenya.

This brings down the number of current contestants in the GMB 2020 to seven (7).

They include Naa, Kafui, Ofosua, and Afriyie. Others are Talata, Abena, and Zuzu.

At the end of the night’s contest, Northern Region’s Zuzu won the ‘Star Performer’ whereas Greater Accra Region’s Naa won the ‘Most Innovative Performer’.

The show which was hosted by Johnnie Hughes and Anita Akua Akuffo, saw regular judges Linda Ampah, Adjetey Anang and Michelle Attoh on the seat.

The night’s event was also graced with a performance from Ghanaian musicians Cina Soul and Zacs.

In the next weeks, the contestants will compete for the car, cash, and crown as GMB 2020.

Six (6) contestants will make it to the grand finale which is scheduled for September.

To power your favourite contestant to win the ultimate, vote for her by dialing *713*19# and following prompts.

The Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2020 airs every Sunday on TV3 at 8.00pm prompt.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

