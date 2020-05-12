I’ve Been a Corpse Since Birth; You Can’t Kill Me – Eno Barony shades Medikal

Eno Barony has reacted to Medikal after tagging her as someone who looks like a corpse.

According to the ‘Argument Done’ rapper, she was actually born dead and so there’s nothing worse the AMG Business rapper can do.

She also noted that she appreciates his verse and contribution on her ‘King of Queens’ songs released in 2016.

She also added that she did release the diss song for clout but to send a message out.

Eno has revealed that unless Medikal thinks he is the ghost writer, she never disrespected him on the song which targeted Sista Afia.

“I appreciate u doing a verse for me way back and I have never disrespected u in any way nor for clout chasing I only sent out words to the ghost writer and unless u are the ghost writer u can’t feel disrespected. Understand my lyrics first Mr. best rapper. #RapGoddess”

“I understand you saying you never took a penny.

Cuz what I gave you back then compared to now was actually a penny.

NO BE TODAY I BE #CORPSE BRO

I WAS BORN #DEAD.

SO #YOU CAN’T KILL ME.

#ArgumentDone #RapGoddess”

I appreciate u doing a verse for me way back and I have never disrespected u in any way nor for clout chasing I only sent out words to the ghost writer and unless u are the ghost writer u can’t feel disrespected. Understand my lyrics first Mr. best rapper. #RapGoddess — RAP GODDESS (@eno_barony) May 12, 2020

I understand you saying you never took a penny.

Cuz what I gave you back then compared to now was actually a penny.

NO BE TODAY I BE #CORPSE BRO

I WAS BORN #DEAD.

SO #YOU CAN’T KILL ME.#ArgumentDone #RapGoddess — RAP GODDESS (@eno_barony) May 12, 2020

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com