Watch Date Rush Season 3, Episode 11

The season 3, episode 12 of the Date Rush show offers another exciting show.

For the second time in a row, the ladies come ‘hunting’ for the love of the young men.

Watch Nana Ama and Joan as they choose their respective dates on the matchmaking reality show.

Your regular host Nii Kpakpo steers the affairs tonight.

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com