Sista Afia and Freda Rhymz Clash at TV3 – SEE VIDEO

Sista Afia clashes with Freda Rhymz at TV3

Sista Afia and Freda Rhymz’s lyrical beef has taken a dramatic turn as the two confronts each other.

The unfortunate incident happened on Monday morning at the premises of TV3.

They were seen shouting at each other while trying to get a bit more physical during the altercation.

Sista Afia removed her shoes and was ready to fight with Freda Rhymz.

This comes after the BK Records act released ‘U Got Nerves’, a diss song targeted at a couple of female musicians in Ghana.

Freda Rhymz also released ‘Point of Correction’ and had a swipe at the singer as well.

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com