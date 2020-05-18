Serwaa Amihere wants to Get Married but You Need to See This

Marriage throughout human life has been an honour for every couple.

Ghanaian broadcaster Serwaa Amihere has admitted that she would like to get married.

However, she has her own reservation about union.

According to her, society makes it seem its the greatest achievement for every woman. A notion she tagged as sad.

She also shot down the conception that unmarried women haven’t achieved anything in life.

The GhOne TV presenter made this known in a tweet.

The tweet read: “Society has made marriage appear to be the greatest achievement for women! It’s sad. I mean I like it and I want to get married but let’s not make it look like women who aren’t married haven’t accomplished anything.”

The beautiful brand influencer, single, has for some time now been pressured by netizens to get married.

Although she has not made her love life public, she was rumored to be dating singer King Promise.

