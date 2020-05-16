Nana Yaa Brefo resigns from Adom TV

Nana Yaa Brefo quits Multimedia’s Adom TV

TV host Nana Yaa Brefo has resigned from Adom TV, PlugTimes.com can confirm.

This comes, barely a week after her infamous interview with actress Nana Ama McBrown on the death of actor Bernard Nyarko.

This brings an end to her ten (10) years of employment at the multimedia powerhouse.

In a message communicated across her social media platforms she thanked the Multimedia Group, colleagues, and fans for support.

According to her, she is bowing out to follow her dreams.

“I want to say a big THANK YOU to MultiMedia and my colleagues. Also my fans for the support really appreciate also thank those who did not like me, you made me grow during my 10 years stay at Multimedia, (Adom TV ). I bow out of multimedia to follow other dreams.Thank You all for being there. Akpe🙏❤️. #nanayaabrefo,” she shared.

The experience broadcaster is now into pizza making and her brand is Nana’s Pizza.

Nana‘s departure from Multimedia comes a little over a week after another employee Naa Ashorkor‘s appointment was terminated.

She was the co-host of the morning show ‘Badwam’.

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com