Medikal and Fella Makafui ink Matching Tattoos on their Arm

Medikal and Fella Makafui takes their married life a notch higher by inking matching tattoos on their forearms.

Mr. and Mrs. Frimpong wears a tattoo of a half-face lion, and that of a half-face lioness, respectively.

The tattoos are characterised by a rod, looking upward to create a perfect half.

This comes a little over two (2) months after the Ghanaian rapper and actress tied the knot.

The two lovebirds flaunts the tattoos on their Instagram Story.

Although both Medikal and Fella Makafui are yet to explain the meaning of their respective tattoos, it could well be translated as being the better half of each other.

Check them out:









Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com