PHOTOS: Mix Reaction as John Dumelo gets New Look

John Dumelo New Look

Ghanaian actor/politician John Dumelo has gotten a new look for himself and he looks even more handsome.

The parliamentary aspirant for Ayawaso West Wuogon has shared photos of himself and he wears no beard.

The ‘Black Men Rock’ actor, until this, had the ‘goatie beard’.

In the photos sighted by PlugTimes.com he dons men’s African wear. It was accompanied by the message: “look for something positive in each day, even if some days you have to look a little bit harder. 🙏🏿 #idey4u attire by @blackandphamous.”

There has been a number of mixed reactions from his followers across social media.

While some prefer the old John Dumelo looks, others have opined that its cool.

Check him out!

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com