Groups Block Entries into Volta Regions

Passengers stranded as members of the secessionist group Homeland Study Foundation, also known as the Western Togoland group blocks major entries into the Volta Region of Ghana.

The incident started at dawn on Friday, and members of this group burnt car tyres, chanting war songs, among others on the roads.

The major roads affected by this blockade by the secessionists include Sogakope, Juapong, and Akosombo.

Sources available to PlugTimes.com reveal these persons are in uniform, wielding guns, and other weapons, threatening to shoot at anyone that crosses.

Reports also add that they have ordered Ghanaian Security Forces out of the area.

In Aveyime and Mepe in the North Tongu District of the Volta Region, members of this group have attacked the Police Stations.

The group at Mepe after hoisting a Western Togoland flag joined their colleagues at the Aveyime Police Station, seized two police vehicles, and injured an officer.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories youa want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or yawsarpongplug@gmail.com.

Comments

comments