Shatta Wale confirms Sacking SM Militants – VIDEO

Shatta Wale has affirmed that he has sacked SM Militants made up of Captan, Joint 77, Addi Self, and Natty Lee.

According to Shatta Movement boss, the dismissal took effect around January this year.

He made this know in about a 72-minute long Facebook LIVE video on Thursday, May 28, 2020.

He revealed that they are not serious and as a result post unnecessary stuffs in their group.

The ‘Akweley Take’ crooner also mentioned that he once told them, they are not good but they did not understand him.

Picking out Addi Self, he reveals the ‘How Many Times’ crooner cannot write lyrics and sometimes gang up.

He has also warned him not to come live on social media, otherwise, he will beat him at the road.

Shatta Wale also also reveals the money he has given him and thy kind of things he has done for him, his parents have never done that for him. and same applies to the other mothers.

Watch the video below:



Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com