Stonebwoy’s ‘Nominate’ Song with Keri Hilson hits Billboard Charts

Stonebwoy ‘Nominate’ on Billboard Charts

Stonebwoy has made it once again to Billboard Charts with his song ‘Nominate’ which features American singer Keri Hilson.

The song made it to number 19 on the World Digital Song Sales Chart for the week which ends on May 16, 2020.

South Korean singer IU leads this chart with her song ‘Eight’. The likes of BTS and NCT Dream also made the list.

This comes almost a month after Sarkodie also hit the Billboard Social 50 Chart at number 48.

He has reacted by saying: “Thank you world! Lets keep pushing….sharing/streaming❤️ #Nominate #NominateChallenge #AnlogaJunctionAlbum 🌎🇬🇭🔥”

‘Nominate’ is on the BHIM Nation boss’ ‘Anloga Junction’ album.

Released on Friday, April 24, 2020, it is his third studio album.

In a related development, Stonebwoy has been inducted by GRAMMY and BET unto the GRAMMY Museum-Sound of Africa Exhibit.

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com