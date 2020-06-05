Angel Obinim Narrates how he Miraculously Rescued Church Members during June 3 Disaster – VIDEO

Angel Daniel Obinim has recounted how he miraculously saved his church members during the June 3rd disaster.

The Founder of International Gods Way Church noted that he was called on, by Jesus to rush to the ground zero, to rescue his people.

According to the man who is at loggerheads with Hon. Kennedy Agyapong, he then turned himself as a different person in spirit, wearing over all.

The owner of OBTV, and Soul TV mentioned that a lady name Vic, Richard, and ace Ghanaian sound engineer Fred Kyei Mensah, are among his church members who he rescued.

Bishop Obinim also stated that she saw a lady, and Jesus told him although she is not his church member but she is a true Christian and attends Light House Chapel so he should rescue her too.

According to him, he does a lot of work [spiritually] for many people but they don’t know.

Angel Daniel Obinim also added that he came on this earth for a purpose and when he is done he will go.

He warned people who speak foul words against him to refrain from it.

Watch him narrate it:

Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

