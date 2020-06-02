BlackLivesMatter: Sarkodie, MANDEM, DKB, Zynnell Zuh, Other Ghanaian Entertainers Unite in Support of ‘Black Out Tuesday’

A number of Ghanaian entertainers have joined other personalities and brands across the globe in a social media campaign tagged “Black Out Tuesday’.

They include, but not limited to musicians Sarkodie, MANDEM, Mr Drew, Kidi, and Kelvyn Boy. Others are John Dumelo, DKB, Zynnell Zuh, Nadia Buari, Kafui Danku, and Jackie Appiah.

‘Black Out Tuesday’ is a collective action by key elements of the music industry to protest against racism and police violence.

It is also in solidarity to the

‘Black Lives Matter’ protest ongoing in America.

It has become necessary following the death of African American George Floyd in Minneapolis, USA.

In the messages sighted by PlugTimes.com‘s Yaw Plug, black squares are shared on social media with accompanying texts #BlackOutTuesday.

Check out the messages from some of the Ghanaian entertainers

Till we fix our home, we have no power … it starts from the motherland. Africa Wake up !!! God be with our brothers and sisters out there ✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/CuEFAoAYbq — Sarkodie (@sarkodie) June 2, 2020

ENOUGH IS ENOUGH #theshowmustbepaused pic.twitter.com/90TbpYTyIF — M A N D E M (@Officialmandem_) June 2, 2020

View this post on Instagram #blackouttuesday #blacklivesmatter #saynotoracism #saynotorape A post shared by Zynnell Zuh (@zynnellzuh) on Jun 1, 2020 at 11:36pm PDT

