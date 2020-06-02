Davido in Crutches after Breaking his Leg

Nigerian most popular artist Davido has sustained some injuries on his left leg restricting him to crutches.

The DMW boss has been spotted walking with crutches after he suffered some minor injuries. His lawyer identified as Bobo F Ajudua posted on his social media page wishing the superstar a speedy recovery. He shared photos of Davido in crutches.

He wrote “How some people chose to enter June. Nawa. At some point yesterday we were literally thanking God there are no shows right now. Get well soon bro @davidoofficial

