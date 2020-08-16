Rabby’s Starlet: Meet the 8 Finalists of the Actress Reality Show

The eight (8) finalists of the Rabby’s Starlet Actress Reality Show have been announced.

This comes weeks after the call for entries into Ghana’s first-ever reality show for actresses was made known. As part of the selection processes, a virtual audition was initially held.

The finalists are made up of very intelligent ladies and they will go through weeks of grooming by some of the revered persons in the movie industry.

Among the ladies who made it include Portia, Rosalinda, Miz Nana, and Fafa. Others are Ruthy, Afima, Sheridan, and Angela.

The fun-filled competition will test the ladies through lifestyle challenges, amidst weekly evictions.

Rabby’s Starlet Actress Reality Show is hosted by actress and entrepreneur Rabby Bray.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

