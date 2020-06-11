Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for the month of May 2020

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.

Check out the digital singles and album rankings for the month of May 2020 below!

Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking

Rank :: Artiste Name/Title :: Points

1 IU ft. Suga – Eight = 203,934,380

2 Jo Jung Suk – Aloha = 172,604,488

3 Oh My Girl – Nonstop = 135,959,772

4 Bolbbalgan4 ft. Baekhyun & Leo = 126,306,971

5 Gaho – Start = 93,295,711

6 A Pink – Dumhdurum = 90,637,597

7 Joy – Introduce Me A Good Person = 88,775,993

8 MC The Max – BLOOM = 87,962,281

9 Taeyeon – Happy = 87,128,252

10 Jang Bum Joon – Your Shampoo Scent In the Flowers = 85,957,203

Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking

Rank :: Artist & Album :: Album Sales :: Distributor

1 Baekhyun – Delight – 660,826 – Dreamus

2 NCT 127 – Neo Zone The Final Round Repackage – 409,620 – Dreamus

3 NCT Dream – Reload 304,609-(Total Sales: 564,031) – Dreamus

4 TXT – The Dream Chapter& ETERNITY 247,153-Dreamus

5 NU’EST – The Nocturne – 191,366-Genie Music, Stone Music

6 MONSTA X – FANTASIA X-188,208-Kakao M

7 Kim Woo Seok – 1ST DESIRE [GREED] 93,906 Kakao M

8 ASTRO – [GATEWAY]-92,047-Kakao M

9 DAY6 – The Book of Us _ The Demon-77,728-Dreamus

10 Park Ji Hoon – The W 60,000-NHN Bugs

Note: Gaon has removed the download and streaming chart numbers.

