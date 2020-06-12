HIGHLIGHTS: Juventus vs AC Milan 0−0 (Copa Italia)

It was a stalemate (0-0) when the Copa Italia match between Juventus and AC Milan was held on Friday night.

The match which took place at the Allianz Stadium saw Cristiano Ronaldo bottled a spot-kick away.

Ante Rebic eventually was shown the exit, in the 17th minute.

Watch the extended highlights and goals below:



Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

