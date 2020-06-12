Sports
HIGHLIGHTS: Juventus vs AC Milan 0−0 (Copa Italia)
It was a stalemate (0-0) when the Copa Italia match between Juventus and AC Milan was held on Friday night.
The match which took place at the Allianz Stadium saw Cristiano Ronaldo bottled a spot-kick away.
Ante Rebic eventually was shown the exit, in the 17th minute.
Watch the extended highlights and goals below:
Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com
———————————————-
Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, yawsarpongplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.