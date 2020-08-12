Serwaa Amihere’s Bortos looks like Hausa Koko — Journalist Trolled

Serwaa Amihere has been trolled over her sagged bortos the camera captured during a live TV interview.

‘Hausa koko’ is what the bortos of the Ghanaian broadcaster has been likened.

This comes few days after she was trolled by netizens following her interview with Information Minister, Hon. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.

Although most of the tweets sighted by PlugTimes.com are not in her favour, just a handle are.

In recent times, Serwaa Amihere has been tagged as one of the very known faces in Ghana who wear fake backside.

@Serwaa_Amihere So why say as you dey go Host the Program nu, you take your hausa koko hide your underwear inside 3d3n life nso nunu? — Teshie Jollof🥘 (@jhorrlhorff) August 12, 2020

Dem say Serwaa Amihere ein ass bi hausa koko ampa anaa https://t.co/ffzHtxdARW — Mzta GuyGuy 😎 (@mzta_guyguy) August 12, 2020

So Sake Of Serwaa Amihere Wear Hausa Koko Go Studio Way I talk Nti I should Go and Look At My Mom 😔

Ehard ooo — ABOA B҉ A҉ N҉ K҉ U҉ 😒🇬🇭🇳🇬 (@Aboa_Banku) August 12, 2020

Serwaa Amihere do aa Hausa koko too go get price https://t.co/kq4Ng5t5eg — Mzta GuyGuy 😎 (@mzta_guyguy) August 12, 2020

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

