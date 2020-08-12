Entertainment

Serwaa Amihere’s Bortos looks like Hausa Koko — Journalist Trolled

PlugTimes.com August 12, 2020

Serwaa Amihere has been trolled over her sagged bortos the camera captured during a live TV interview.

‘Hausa koko’ is what the bortos of the Ghanaian broadcaster has been likened.

This comes few days after she was trolled by netizens following her interview with Information Minister, Hon. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.

Although most of the tweets sighted by PlugTimes.com are not in her favour, just a handle are.

In recent times, Serwaa Amihere has been tagged as one of the very known faces in Ghana who wear fake backside.

Serwaa Amihere

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

