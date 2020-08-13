Armed Robbers Reportedly Shoot Pastor Dead in Kumasi

Armed robbers have reported gunned down one Pastor Maxwell Atakorah in Kumasi.

The deceased, aged 44, was shot in the chest by the unknown assailants who broke into a house on Wednesday dawn.

The Ashanti Regional Police PRO, ASP Godwin Ahianyo told the Daily Graphic in an interview that two robbers wielding a gun and a knife broke into a compound house at Anyinam Kegyase near Santasi.

According to him, they also broke into the room of one female tenant and took away her mobile phone and GHc50.

He said during the act, the robbers gave a warning shot and this drew the attention of the deceased who came out to see what was happening.

He added that when the late pastor Maxwell Atakorah saw the robbers, the deceased shouted for help and this infuriated the robbers who shot him at close range before running away into a nearby bush.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

