First Photos from Joe Mettle and Salomey Dzisa’s Engagement

Gospel singer Joe Mettle is engaging his girlfriend Salomey Selasie Dzisa today.

The engagement is taking place at Salomey‘s family home and it is a private ceremony.

The traditional marriage ceremony comes ahead of their white wedding on which is scheduled for Saturday, August 15, 2020.

It will be held at the Christian Centre Assemblies of God Church, Tema Comm. 17, in Tema.

In the photos from the engagement ceremony both Joe Mettle and Salomey Selasie Dzisa look exceptionally awesome.

Check them out!





Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

