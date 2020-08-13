See Lovely Photos of Joe Mettle’s of Wife-to-be Salomey

Joe Mettle marries his girlfriend Salomey Selassie Dzisa this weekend and the gospel singer has shared lovely photos of her.

In photos of the two (2) sighted, they beam with smile as they prep ahead of their big day.

In a related development, the two are having their engagement ceremony at a private ceremony today.

Check the beautiful wife-to-be of Joe Mettle, Salomey Selassie Dzisa out:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

