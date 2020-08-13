Entertainment

See Lovely Photos of Joe Mettle’s of Wife-to-be Salomey

PlugTimes.com August 13, 2020
Joe Mettle wife Salomey

Joe Mettle marries his girlfriend Salomey Selassie Dzisa this weekend and the gospel singer has shared lovely photos of her.

In photos of the two (2) sighted, they beam with smile as they prep ahead of their big day.

In a related development, the two are having their engagement ceremony at a private ceremony today.

Check the beautiful wife-to-be of Joe Mettle, Salomey Selassie Dzisa out:

Joe Mettle wife

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories youa want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, yawsarpongplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.

Comments

comments

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World
Back to top button
Close