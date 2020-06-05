I Died and Resurrected Twice – Wendy Shay shares Shocking Story

Wendy Shay has revealed that she has died and resurrected on two occasions.

The Rufftown Records act makes this revelation at a time she is celebrating two (2) since he joined the music industry.

Wendy Shay, real name Wendy Addo made this known in an interview with blogger Zionfelix.

According to ‘Emergency’ crooner, the unfortunate incident first occurred when she was going for a walk with her dog and house-help.

She revealed that at a point in the walk, she started sweating profusely and felt as though someone was squeezing her stomach.

Wendy Shay added that she began experiencing heartburn, and could not breathe again.

According to her, she eventually fell on the ground and died.

She however, revealed that before losing consciousness, a call was placed to Bullet, to come and take her to the hospital.

Wendy reveals she regained consciousness at the hospital and when she asked how, the doctor told her there was nothing wrong with her.

Watch the interview below:

Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, yawsarpongplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.