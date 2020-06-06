Man Arrested for Allegedly Defiling his 2 Daughters

A Nigerian man Peter Ayemoba has been apprehended for allegedly defiling two (2) of his daughters.

The arrest of Mr Ayemoba was made by the Niger State Police Command in Nigeria.

According to a report by LIB, the man from Rafin Sanyi area in Suleja, allegedly sexually assaulted his daughters, now 20 and 23 years, between 2013 and 2019.

The spokesperson of the command, ASP Wasiu Abiodun, made this known on Thursday, June 4, 3030 in Minna, the capital of Niger State.

Abiodun said that the investigation revealed that the suspect usually threatened to kill his daughters and commit suicide if they said no.

The culprit has reportedly confessed to the crime.

Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

