MANDEM to release ‘HTTH’ EP on June 13

Ghanaian musician MANDEM is set to drop the much-awaited ‘HTTH’ EP, PlugTimes.com can confirm.

Also known as ‘Hope To The Homies’, this news source gathers it will be made available on all digital stores on Saturday, June 13, 2020.

It is a 7-track EP brewed from pure African music pot for the conscious at heart.

The tracklists on MANDEM‘s ‘HTTH’ EP include ‘Living’, ‘Don’t Try’, ‘Bomaye’, ‘Take Control’, ‘Man Na God’, ‘So Mu’, and ‘Life’.

Production credits on the EP goes to Rekx Beatz, KodadkBeatz, and Lucci M GH.

Get interactive with MANDEM on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter: @officialmandem_

Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

